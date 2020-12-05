Crumbling industrial estates to be redeveloped, maintained by Delhi govt

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to redevelop and maintain infrastructure and other amenities such as roads, street lights, water drainage system, solid waste management system, sewerage treatment plants and parking in city’s industrial estates or clusters.

The government will also take up those estates which are not under the jurisdiction of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC). Senior government officials, associated with the proposal, said the department of the industry would engage experienced and professional agencies for infrastructure upgrade in industrial areas, including 24 notified sites, and the selected parties would also be responsible for their operation and maintenance (O&M).

“The government is considering redevelopment of the industrial hubs for which expression of interest (EoI) has already been issued to find out interested parties. Thereafter, we will finalise the scope of work and come up with a tender. Given the ageing and usage of infrastructure facilities such as roads, water supply, and drainage; industrial estates need immediate attention.

This issue is pending for years,” said an official. The redevelopment of unauthorised industrial clusters regularised by the government will be done on a public-private partnership model. The selected agency or private player will also be responsible for designing, financing, and developing all infrastructure assets, utilities and facilities in the industrial estates.

Major industrial estates are GT Karnal Road, Okhla, Najafgarh Road, DLF & Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat, Mayapuri, Naraina, Wazirpur, Patparganj, Narela, and Bawana. The Okhla Industrial Estate, spreading over an area of 109.46 acres is one of the oldest industrial areas in the national capital, which was inaugurated in 1958.

“The government is not able to maintain and carry out development work in industrial areas regularly. Due to shortage of manpower and funding issues, it never performs better. The crumbling infrastructure in industrial estates and their poor conditions are not clearly visible.

So, it was decided to involve private agencies to look after their operation and upkeep issues. They will charge users free from the members of the association and develop and maintain the estate as per desired standard conditions,” said an official of the DSIIDC.