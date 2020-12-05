STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Crumbling industrial estates to be redeveloped, maintained by Delhi govt

“The government is considering redevelopment of the industrial hubs for which expression of interest (EoI) has already been issued to find out interested parties.

Published: 05th December 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Residential buildings under construction at an Amrapali development in Noida, New Delhi. (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to redevelop and maintain infrastructure and other amenities such as roads, street lights, water drainage system, solid waste management system, sewerage treatment plants and parking in city’s industrial estates or clusters.

The government will also take up those estates which are not under the jurisdiction of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC). Senior government officials, associated with the proposal, said the department of the industry would engage experienced and professional agencies for infrastructure upgrade in industrial areas, including 24 notified sites, and the selected parties would also be responsible for their operation and maintenance (O&M).

“The government is considering redevelopment of the industrial hubs for which expression of interest (EoI) has already been issued to find out interested parties. Thereafter, we will finalise the scope of work and come up with a tender. Given the ageing and usage of infrastructure facilities such as roads, water supply, and drainage; industrial estates need immediate attention.

This issue is pending for years,” said an official. The redevelopment of unauthorised industrial clusters regularised by the government will be done on a public-private partnership model.  The selected agency or private player will also be responsible for designing, financing, and developing all infrastructure assets, utilities and facilities in the industrial estates.

Major industrial estates are GT Karnal Road, Okhla, Najafgarh Road, DLF & Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat, Mayapuri, Naraina, Wazirpur, Patparganj, Narela, and Bawana. The Okhla Industrial Estate, spreading over an area of 109.46 acres is one of the oldest industrial areas in the national capital, which was inaugurated in 1958.

“The government is not able to maintain and carry out development work in industrial areas regularly. Due to shortage of manpower and funding issues, it never performs better. The crumbling infrastructure in industrial estates and their poor conditions are not clearly visible.

So, it was decided to involve private agencies to look after their operation and upkeep issues. They will charge users free from the members of the association and develop and maintain the estate as per desired standard conditions,” said an official of the DSIIDC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi development Delhi government DSIIDC
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp