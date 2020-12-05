STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA cautions home buyers against land pooling scheme

An official of DDA said that till date, the agency had neither issued any licence nor approved any housing project in any zone or sector under the scheme.

A senior official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), said on Thursday that the agency has activated a new processing centre at Rohini to facilitate property owners. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has registered cases against the builders and developers; accused of cheating innocent home buyers under the garb of ‘Land Pooling Policy’, said a statement issued by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday.

The land owning agency has been cautioning home buyers or investors against fraudulent practices by the developers or societies, that had tried to lure people under the false pretext of its policy. The statement said that any person interested in housing schemes or being offered a plot or apartment under any scheme must go through the instructions and details of the scheme on DDA’s website.

“For the benefit of the general public, it is informed that DDA at present is inviting online applications from the landowners for expressing willingness to participate in the land pooling scheme (LPS) in zones falling in 95 urbanized villages spreading over 109 Sectors,” it further stated.

“A sector would qualify for the next step of implementation of the scheme, if minimum 70% contiguous land is made available through pooling and all the landowners form a consortium on issue of notice by DDA. The consortium as a single entity shall then apply to DDA for further planning of the pooled land and earmarking the land retained by the consortium for its development,” said the statement.

An official of DDA said that till date, the agency had neither issued any licence nor approved any housing project in any zone or sector under the scheme. “The DDA has not authorised any developer, builder, society or company to offer any flat under the policy. It is illegal to advertise, market, book, sell or invite persons to purchase any plot or flat in any project without registration or approval of the project under Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA) 2016,” he said.

