Heavy traffic snarls as farmers' protests continue at Delhi borders for 10th day

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders.

Farmers during a protest against the central government s recent agricultural reforms at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday.

Farmers during a protest against the central government s recent agricultural reforms at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traffic moved bumper to bumper on key routes in Delhi on Saturday as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 10th day on the trot.

It also said that National Highway-44 was closed on both sides.

The police instructed commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway-8, Bhopra, Apsara border, and Peripheral expressway.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the police, Tikri and Jharoda borders remain closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can go via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the traffic police said.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," it said in a tweet.

Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway.

