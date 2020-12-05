In unity and solidarity

By Express News Service

Fuelling the move for an inclusive world, the team of Rainbow Literature Festival has organised a two-day online series called Digital & One this weekend. Over 50 leading authors, poets, activists, scholars, filmmakers, artists, performers and business leaders will discuss a variety of topics, while queer representation itself at the centerstage of the event.

Festival Director, Sharif D Rangnekar in a conversation with The Morning Standard says, “As a Festival Director, a gay man and an author, a lot of hope, the digital series gives me a lot of hope.

The hope comes from the response from authors, speakers, political figures, filmmakers, poets, activists, performers and all those who are part of the line-up, that we can come together, exchange ideas, views, agree and disagree.

This emphasises the word ‘One’ in our theme, that of ekam, unity and solidarity.” Personalities like Dr Akhil Katyal, Saurabh Kirpal, Parmesh Sahani, Michiel Baas, Aditi Angiras and Raga Olga D’Silva from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Alankrita Shrivastava, Dr Saif Mahmood, Tanuja Chandra among others will shed light on intersectionality and the common ground. On the roster are performances from Indie artistes Smruti Jalpur, John Oinam and Leon D’Souza.

There are planned film screenings such as The Men Who Speak Gayle by Nathan Kennedy, Nowhere by Christopher Manning, Do Re Mi by Prajesh Kashyap, Forever 17 and Parvaah by the Humsafar Trust.

Sharif adds, “To have two scholars and authors with political lives such as Dr Bibek Debroy — the chair of the PM’s Economic Council — and Dr Shashi Tharoor, addressing us, is a bit unbelievable.”

ON: December 5 and 6; 11:30am onwards

