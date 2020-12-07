STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Transport services, essential supplies likely to be affected in Delhi on Tuesday

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab farmers protests

Bhartiya Kisan Union activists protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at Badal village of Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Transport facilities and supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected in the city on Tuesday as various unions and associations of cab drivers and mandi traders have decided to join the 'Bharat Bandh' strike called by farmers' unions demanding the repeal of Centre's three farm laws.

Some of the taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have decided to join the one-day strike.

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands.

"I have received calls from several traders' associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers," Adil Khan, chairman of Azadapur Mandi, said.

Khan said he personally has appealed to people from all walks of life to support the farmers who feed the country.

Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale Mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry and meat said many traders' association in the market have said they will join the strike.

Some auto and taxi unions in the city have also decided to join the 'Bharat Band' on Tuesday.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said drivers will not run their cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators on the day.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters' Association Sanjay Samrat, in a statement, said several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike.

However, many other auto and taxi unions have decided to continue normal services despite their support to demands raised by the agitating farmers.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.

Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), in a joint statement, said trade and transport sector will function normally despite the 'Bharat Bandh' call.

"No farmer body has contacted us or sought our support with regard to Bharat Bandh.

So trade and transport service will continue normally in Delhi and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the proposed 'Bharat Bandh', an official statement.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the smooth movement of vehicles.

Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with as per law, it said.

Delhi Police has made an appeal that the normal life of common citizens and residents of the city should not be disrupted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh farmers protests Delhi All India Transport Welfare Association Confederation of All India Traders
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp