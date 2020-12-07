STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: HC asks Delhi airport to assist man in bringing back mortal remains of son from Jordan

Petitioner Jahiruddin said his 26-year-old son Abdul Kalam, a migrant labour, died on November 4 at his workplace in Jordan due to COVID-19.

Published: 07th December 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Representational image of Delhi airport (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to assist a man seeking to bring back the mortal remains of his son who succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Jordan in November.

DIAL’s counsel told the high court that it never had any objections on the repatriation of the body.

Justice Navin Chawla then disposed of the petition saying it stands satisfied.

“For ensuring that there is no further difficulty faced by the petitioner (man) in complying with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the counsel for the respondent no.1 (DIAL) shall inform the counsel for the petitioner about the officer with whom the petitioner can get in touch with so that all the formalities are completed in time,” the court said.

DIAL was represented through advocate Anirudh Bakhru.

Petitioner Jahiruddin said his 26-year-old son Abdul Kalam, a migrant labour, died on November 4 at his workplace in Jordan due to COVID-19.

Advocate Subhash Chandran PR, representing the petitioner, sought the court’s direction to DIAL to permit repatriation of his son’s body in accordance with the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following the intervention of International Labour Organization (ILO), Jordan office, and the Embassy of India at Jordan, the employer has agreed to meet the expenses for sending the mortal remains of Kalam to India, the plea said.

Thereafter, the Embassy of India has completed the formalities for repatriation of human remains and Emirates Airline has agreed to carry the dead body from Amman to Delhi airport, it said.

According to the petition, Lawyers Beyond Borders (LBB) India, an international organization advocating for the rights of migrants, made arrangements for receiving, transporting and cremation of the COVID-19 positive body with the help of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBS Foundation, Delhi) as per the request of ILO and the Indian Embassy at Jordan.

It also said that unfortunately even after completion of most of the formalities, Embassy of India informed the petitioner that DIAL authorities have objected to sending the body to Delhi airport.

“It is pertinent to mention that staffers at Delhi airport need not to handle the dead body of Abdul Kalam at all as SBS Foundation has already given undertaking to the concerned authorities for receiving, handling and transportation of the COVID-19 positive body of son of the petitioner.

“All they need to do is to issue entry passes to 4-5 volunteers from SBS Foundation along with a hearse van / ambulance for receiving the body from airport / cargo / receiving point at Delhi airport,” the plea said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi airport Delhi international airport Delhi high court COVID-19 death Jordan repatriation case
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp