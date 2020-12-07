STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: High Court asks police to respond to plea seeking videos of protests against CAA

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and asked Delhi Police to file status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, 2021.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response from the police on a plea by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots in February, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and asked Delhi Police to file status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, 2021.

Kalita, in her plea filed through advocates Adit S Pujari, Tusharika Mattoo and Kunal Negi, has sought copies of videos of protests against the CAA and other electronic data available with the police in the matter that were filed along with the charge sheet in the case.

While Kalita is in judicial custody in the case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, she was granted bail in the case related to the riots in Jaffarabad area.

Earlier, before the trial court, Kalita's counsel had sought copies of pen drive containing video clips between February 22 to February 26; DVD containing video clips of incident on February 25 and CD containing photographs and video clips of the accused; DVD containing video clips of protests of January 5, 2020 and DVD containing video clips under Jaffarabad metro station between February 22 to February 23.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Delhi Riots Delhi High Court Delhi HC
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp