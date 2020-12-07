STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fresh coronavirus cases drop below 3,000-mark in Delhi

With several measures taken to curb the further spread of the pandemic, Delhi is inching towards controlling the cases of coronavirus. 

Published: 07th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Medical personnel check temperature for protestors during farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday.

Medical personnel check temperature for protestors during farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With several measures taken to curb the further spread of the pandemic, Delhi is inching towards controlling the cases of coronavirus. As per Sunday’s health bulletin released by the state government, fresh cases came down below the 3,000-mark. 2,706 positive cases were recorded out of the 73,536 samples collected.

“Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down further to 3.65 per cent. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments- mask, social distancing and sanitisation! Be safe, Delhi. (sic),” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Also, according to official data, 11 per cent symptomatic cases in the national capital who tested negative for Covid-19 in the rapid antigen test (RAT) had later tested positive for the virus when an RT-PCR test was conducted .

Out of the 56,862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests, 32,903 were retested through RT-PCR and of them 3,524 were found Covid-19 positive between September 1 and November 7, according to the data shared by the health authorities of the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp