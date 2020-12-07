Fresh coronavirus cases drop below 3,000-mark in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With several measures taken to curb the further spread of the pandemic, Delhi is inching towards controlling the cases of coronavirus. As per Sunday’s health bulletin released by the state government, fresh cases came down below the 3,000-mark. 2,706 positive cases were recorded out of the 73,536 samples collected.

“Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down further to 3.65 per cent. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments- mask, social distancing and sanitisation! Be safe, Delhi. (sic),” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Also, according to official data, 11 per cent symptomatic cases in the national capital who tested negative for Covid-19 in the rapid antigen test (RAT) had later tested positive for the virus when an RT-PCR test was conducted .

Out of the 56,862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests, 32,903 were retested through RT-PCR and of them 3,524 were found Covid-19 positive between September 1 and November 7, according to the data shared by the health authorities of the Delhi government.