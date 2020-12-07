Raghav Chadha slams Goa govt for arresting AAP leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slamming the BJP-led coalition government in Goa for arresting Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday dared the Goa government to arrest him when he visits the coastal state next, to spearhead the party’s campaign of providing free electricity to citizens.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Sunday, Chadha also said that the party would aggressively pursue its campaign to provide free electricity for up to the first 200 units in Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Chadha was referring to the recent arrest of AAP leader Sandesh Telekar in Valpoi assembly constituency, where the Opposition party was organising a corner meeting advocating the free electricity campaign.

The campaign has, however, been temporarily suspended following the announcement of Zilla Panchayat election (on December 12) and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the region.