COVID-19 cases go below 2,000-mark in Delhi after gap of three months

On Sunday RT-PCR tests were less as compared to the number of tests conducted on Saturday.

Published: 08th December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is witnessing a steady dip in daily coronavirus cases after a massive third wave in November with per-day cases touching upto 8,500. On Monday, the city registered cases below 2-000 mark after a gap of almost 90 days. The last time cases went below 2,000-mark was in August.

"In a month positivity declined to 3.15 per cent today from 15.26 per cent on 7th November. During the same period RT-PCR positivity reduced to 6.68 per cent from 30.20 per cent. Lowest positivity in last 6 months. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down.Hope this will continue.Please observe all precautions (sic)," tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

After experiencing a severe third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Delhi is now witnessing a steady dip in the number of new cases of the infection. On Monday, the national capital recorded 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday, "I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a very difficult war against corona."

However, the number of RT-PCR tests being conducted continues to remain low. As per state government's health bulletin there has been 53207 samples collected of which 21362 are RT-PCR and 31845 are RAT. 

On Sunday RT-PCR tests were less as compared to the number of tests conducted on Saturday. The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted on Saturday were 32,023, while only 21,362 RT-PCR tests were done on Sunday. 

