Farmers' stir: Protesters now block Dhansa entry point near Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While thousands of farmers are protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital, a group of farmers on Monday started sit-in protest another entry point into the city — at Dhansa on Delhi-Haryana border.

At present, more than seven borders points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remain completely closed due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. The blockade has resulted in heavy traffic snarls and inconvenience to motorists in many parts of the city.

On Monday, police had to close the Dhansa border after farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) blocked the route and occupied the road in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Singhu and others borders at the gates of the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police continuously is issuing alerts and advisories on social media, informing commuters about the closure of the borders and the alternate routes they should be taking to avoid traffic jams.The borders that are completely shut are Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, and now Dhansa border was completely closed, while Badusarai and Jhatikara Border were open only for two-wheelers.

People have also been asked to avoid Chilla and Ghazipur borders while entering the national capital. While the first six borders connect Delhi with Haryana, the Chilla border is used by people travelling between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar, Mathura, Agra and Lucknow.

According to the police those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad side have also been advised to avoid the use of Delhi- Meerut expressway and NH-24 service lane. Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand.