Five men with suspected Hizbul links sent to Delhi police custody

Published: 09th December 2020 08:19 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Five persons suspected to have terrorists links and arrested after an encounter here were remaded for custodial interrogation of four days by a Delhi Court on Tuesday.

According to the police, Shabir Ahmad, Md Ayub Pathan and Riyaz Rather were allegedly affiliated with terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen while Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh were accused of being involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab.

All the five were arrested on Monday after an encounter from Shakarpur locality in east Delhi. They were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Khumri, who allowed their police custody till December 11. It had sought their remand for eight days saying it was required for further investigation in the case. 

According to the police, Ahmad, Pathan and Riyaz were from Kashmir and they were allegedly supplying money to the other two from Punjab to carry out targeted killings. The five have allegedly revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI’s attempt to link Khalistani operatives with terror outfits in Kashmir, police said.

Advocate Qausar Khan, appearing for the accused, said two of the accused have been charged under the NDPS Act and three have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police had said that Gurjit and Sukhdeep were allegedly involved in the killing Balwinder Singh who had received the Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy.

Comments

