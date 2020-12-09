57 coronavirus deaths in Delhi, lowest since November 5

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Although the number of fresh cases of coronavirus saw a minor surge on Tuesday as compared to Monday, the number of deaths owing to the deadly disease registered in past 24 hours was less in the national capital, lowest since November 5.

As per the daily health bulletin there has been 57 deaths in Delhi pushing the death count in the national capital to 9,763,. The casualty count in the city had recorded as many as 131 in a single-day previous month.

“Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest deaths since November 5. Our front line warriors like doctors and nurses are working round the clock to save each and every life. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further. (sic),” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Delhi recorded 3,188 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with a 4.23 per cent positivity rate, authorities said. The positivity rate on Sunday and Monday stood at 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

The fresh cases reported on Tuesday came out of 75,409 tests, including 31,098 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a part of the total Covid-19 tests in the city using Feluda paper strip test. On October 22, the ICMR had issued an advisory for the use of Feluda paper strip test.

Three vaccines candidates, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India’s drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.