STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP claims Kejriwal's movement still 'restricted', Delhi Police denies claim

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said there is an atmosphere of "undeclared emergency" around the chief minister's residence.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with party supporters sitting on dharna outside the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal residence. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's movement is still "restricted" and the main gate of his residence remains closed at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a claim denied by the city police.

Police sources said the chief minister left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday alleged the Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border.

However, a senior Delhi Police officer dismissed the claim as "totally baseless".

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said there is an atmosphere of "undeclared emergency" around the chief minister's residence.

"I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) home minister.

The main gate of the chief minister's residence is still closed," Chadha said.

"In a way, there is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency. All this, just because we did not allow the stadiums to be converted into prisons for farmers," he said.

A senior police officer said there is no restriction on any kind of movement of the chief minister.

"The police deployment outside the chief minister's residence is part of security protocol," he said.

According to police sources, Kejriwal left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal came out of his residence after hours of drama outside.

Addressing party workers, he said the Centre tried its best to ensure that he did not step out.

He said if he was not stopped, he would have gone and supported farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement.

Kejriwal claimed the Centre was "very angry" as his government did not allow Delhi stadiums to be used as prisons for farmers.

"We faced a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons, but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. But since then the Centre has been very angry," the chief minister said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws has failed to cut ice with the protesting farmers who have stuck to their demand for a repeal of the legislations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Farmers Protests Farm Laws Delhi Police
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp