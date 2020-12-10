STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi NGO expands its food distribution drive with Phase XXI

Published: 10th December 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Now in Phase XXI after it’s launch in 2015. NGO Wishes and Blessings continues to provide three meals a day to the destitute.

By Express News Service

Delhi based NGO Wishes and Blessings has expanded its well-received  Daily Meals Programme (DMP) for the underprivileged. Covering the landscape of Delhi/NCR, the NGO will be serving cooked meals and ration kits in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal  as well.

This is Phase XXI of the DMP. Phase I of the DMP was launched in December 2015, and since then the NGO has been serving three hot and nutritious meals on a daily basis to the destitute. The programme does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, and community.

In Phase XXI, the NGO is reaching out to the underprivileged people from Dwarka, Maidangarhi, Sarai Kale Khan and Madipur (Delhi-NCR), Guskara and Kamarpan (West Bengal), TuriyaBera, JantaBera, Sankshosai, Ulidih Basti, Dampara (Jharkhand), and Mudichur and Pallikaranai (Tamil Nadu).

Commenting on the reach of the programme, Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President, Wishes and Blessings said, “The programme was launched in 2015 on a relatively small scale, and it has been so gratifying to be able to grow and feed even more hungry and needy people as the months have gone by.

The COVID crisis has only exacerbated another equally worrying crisis — that of hunger, and through the DMP we are doing our part to ensure that some of those who were most affected no longer have to worry about fulfilling the basic need of nutritious food.” Chopra also pointed to some positive outcomes of the programme including lesser begging and petty thefts incidents as compared to before.

