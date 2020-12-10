STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Accused granted interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to him from December 10 to December 12 on furnishing a bond of `50,000 with one surety of like amount each in both the cases. 

Published: 10th December 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a man accused in two cases of recent northeast Delhi riots to attend his sister’s wedding. The court made the decision on “humanitarian grounds” as Shubham — the accused — is the ‘sole brother’ of four sisters and one of them was getting married.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to him from December 10 to December 12 on furnishing a bond of `50,000 with one surety of like amount each in both the cases. The court granted the interim relief after his counsel gave an undertaking that the accused would not seek extension of his interim bail on any ground whatsoever and would surrender before the jail authorities on December 12.

Shubham’s counsel had sought interim bail for four days on account of his sister’s marriage on December 11. “As such, purely on humanitarian grounds, the applicant is admitted to interim bail in the matter from December 10, 2020 to December 12,2020,’’ the judge said in his order.

Shubham was arrested in the cases related to the murder of two local persons during the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February.Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp