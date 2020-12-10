Delhi riots: Accused granted interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a man accused in two cases of recent northeast Delhi riots to attend his sister’s wedding. The court made the decision on “humanitarian grounds” as Shubham — the accused — is the ‘sole brother’ of four sisters and one of them was getting married.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to him from December 10 to December 12 on furnishing a bond of `50,000 with one surety of like amount each in both the cases. The court granted the interim relief after his counsel gave an undertaking that the accused would not seek extension of his interim bail on any ground whatsoever and would surrender before the jail authorities on December 12.

Shubham’s counsel had sought interim bail for four days on account of his sister’s marriage on December 11. “As such, purely on humanitarian grounds, the applicant is admitted to interim bail in the matter from December 10, 2020 to December 12,2020,’’ the judge said in his order.

Shubham was arrested in the cases related to the murder of two local persons during the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February.Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.