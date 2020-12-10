STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi

Delhi riots: Court seeks reply of Mandoli jail authorities on alleged beating of accused by officials

The court directed the prison authorities to file their reply and the medical examination report on December 11.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:01 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sought reply of the Mandoli jail authorities on allegations by an accused in a north east Delhi riots case, that he was badly beaten in jail by the prison officials.

Tanveer Malik, arrested in a case related to the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February, alleged that the incident happened on December 8 and he was not taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar directed the Jail Superintendent to get him medically examined from a government hospital before filing the report.

The court directed the prison authorities to file their reply and the medical examination report on December 11.

Tanveer made the allegations before the court directly when he was produced through video conferencing on December 9.

The court in its order noted the names of the officials against whom allegations have been made by the accused.

It was alleged that the Head Warden, Wardens along with their associates had beaten the accused.

He further claimed that Assistant Superintendent was also present at that time.

Tanveer alleged his medico-legal case was prepared in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and he was not taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He complained of severe pain and being unable to eat meals even.

The court in the order noted the allegation that money was demanded from him and the Deputy Superintendent had threatened him to implicate him in a false case of smuggling items inside the jail if he made any complaint to any one.

He prayed that proper medical treatment be provided to him and sought an inquiry on the incident and to punish the culprits.

The incident came to light when advocate Salim Malik, appearing for the accused, informed the court on December 8 that Tanveer has been allegedly beaten inside the jail and was badly injured.

The counsel said he came to know of the incident through the accused's father.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Delhi Riots Mandoli Jail
