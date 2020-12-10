STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get DTC bus passes on your mobile now

The e-bus pass facility will be a 24x7 operational service system that supports cashless transaction for the issuance of bus passes – both printed and e-Bus Pass -- in DTC and cluster buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The long queues outside bus depots for DTC bus passes will be a thing of past as the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated an online bus pass facility for commuters on Wednesday. The facility will ensure digital delivery of online Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus passes to help commuters save time and stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The e-bus pass facility will be a 24x7 operational service system that supports cashless transaction for the issuance of bus passes – both printed and e-Bus Pass -- in DTC and cluster buses. While the e-Bus Pass will be generated dynamically by the system and can be viewed by clicking the link delivered through SMS on the applicant’s mobile number, the printed pass will be delivered at the applicant’s residence through Speed Post.

As part of the service, all types of general passes can be booked and downloaded instantly. The concessional pass will be sent to the registered mobile number and email address within the next working day, the Transport Department said in a statement.

The commuters can get any pass — general, AC and Non-AC buses — sitting at home. The passengers can avail passes for BPL/APL, differently-abled, senior citizens, student passes and other special categories such as freedom fighters, war widows, sportsmen, press, etc.  One can visit www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in to get the bus pass after furnishing personal details and online payment. 

“SMS will be sent on their registered mobile number and email id after verification, confirmation and dispatch to keep the commuters updated. For the cancellation of DTC bus pass, an applicant will have to return the original bus pass at any of the DTC Pass Section. The refund amount will be credited directly to the applicant’s bank account,” said an official. 

“As a first-hand user of this service, I can assure the citizens of Delhi that this is the next huge step in the smart, cashless and contactless transport revolution in Delhi. With the implementation of this online e-Bus Pass facility, commuters can now avail of a pass without standing in long queues at depots which is of great significance at the time of a pandemic,” said Gahlot. 

According to transport officials, the user-friendly interface ensures hassle-free transaction  for customers. On the operational front, this can be crucial in reducing infrastructure cost and saving the manpower of DTC.

