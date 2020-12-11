Delhi BJP workers stage protest outside residences of AAP govt ministers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit and the party's frontal organisations on Friday staged protests near residences of ministers of the Kejriwal government over the municipal corporation funds issue.

Heavy police deployment was made outside the residences of the ministers, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleged that the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was "attacked by BJP goons".

The Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations, saying their protest on Thursday at Sisodia's residence was peaceful.

On the demonstrations on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha said, "Our protest at Minister Kailash Gahlot's residence was a message to the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) that the BJP will not hesitate from intensifying its stir in the interest of the people of Delhi and municipal corporation employees who are suffering due to funds held back by the government."

Similar protests were held near residences of ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam at the Civil Lines area and Imran Hussain at the Rouse Avenue, said Delhi BJP media head Navin Kumar.

Mayors and leaders of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations have been sitting on an indefinite dharna outside the Chief Minister's residence for the last five days on the funds issue.

They claim that the Delhi government is not paying Rs 13,000 crore dues to the civic bodies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Bidhuri will meet the lieutenant governor later in the day over the issue, Kumar said.

The AAP leadership has been accusing "corruption and mismanagement" at the municipal corporations and claiming payment of all dues to them in time.