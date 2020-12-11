STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court awards Rs 52.57 lakh to family of Air India crew member killed in road accident

The complaint was filed by the deceased's father Prabhu Mandal who claimed that his son was hit by the speeding bus of Mainpuri Depot with a forceful impact. 

Published: 11th December 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 52.57 lakh compensation to the family of a 22-year-old Air India crew member who died in a road accident after being hit by an Uttar Pradesh state-run bus here in 2016.

The tribunal awarded Rs 52,57,264 to the family members of one Prabhat Mandal, who was hit by an Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus on December 12, 2016 near Carbon Factory, bypass on NH4.

The tribunal noted that the offending bus was a government-owned vehicle and it was not insured at the time of accident, and directed the driver and the Regional Manager, Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation Mainpuri, Deptt. Etawa, U.P., which owned the bus to pay the compensation jointly and severally.

"It stands proved by preponderance of probabilities that the above accident resulting into death of the deceased Prabhat Mandal took place only due to rash and negligent driving of the above bus.

"Hence, this issue is decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents," MACT Presiding Officer M K Nagpal said in the order passed on December 5.

As a result thereof, the victim suffered multiple grievous injuries and he was got admitted to MMG Hospital, Ghaziabad, UP and from there he was referred to Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, he said.

He alleged that the victim expired due to the said injuries during the intervening night of December 2-3, 2016 itself.

The accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the bus driver, he alleged.

