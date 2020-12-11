Delhi government to organise online painting event on COVID-19 for students

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to organise online painting and letter writing competition on Covid-19 and its challenges for the students.

The Delhi Postal department which will be conducting this digital competition has also asked all the government schools and government-aided schools to encourage the students to participate in the event.

“The world has been battling Covid-19 for a very long time now and we have all been transformed by this unforeseen calamity. This painting and letter writing competition provides an opportunity for students to express their thoughts and share their views on the pandemic.” “The event, we hope, shall be a small step towards strengthening our resolve to emerge stronger and face the challenges more effectively,” said a government official.

The competition will be held for students of Class-I to XII. While, students upto class V will have only painting competition, kids from classes VI to XII can participate in painting and letter competition both.

The themes for this online painting and letter writing competition will be — Covid 19: Staying at home and its challenges, Corona warriors, How the poor and the weak have been affected, New ways of learning in pandemic times and Humanity and Community in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The best painting and letter will bag a cash prize of Rs 15000 and certificate, the second and third winner will get cash prize of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 and certificate of participation. According to Delhi government officials, the Department of Posts will have the exclusive copyrights of the paintings which the participants cannot claim as their own later. The best paintings may be considered for cover reproduction in a special set by the Delhi Postal Circle.

“The coronavirus pandemic and its fallouts have kept people apart but at the same time also brought them closer as they now appreciate the ups and downs of daily lives.” “In this time, virtual space can serve as a platform for the intermingling of ideas and art,” said a senior official.