STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's LNJP hospital treats over 10,000 COVID-19 patients, Minister congratulates medical team

According to Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar of the LNJP Hospital, 10,145 patients have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative of the deadly virus.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors and other medical staff at the COVID-19 dedicated LNJP Hospital in New Delhi

Doctors and other medical staff at the COVID-19 dedicated LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a proud moment for the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, the facility has succeeded in successfully treating and discharging more than 10,000 patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar of the LNJP Hospital, 10,145 patients have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative of the deadly virus.

So far, 15,113 patients were admitted to the hospital. Also, more than 500 successful deliveries too place in which the mother was Covid patient. 1,913 patients with dialysis were also given treatment.

“Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10,000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services,” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain said that the positivity rate has been continuously less than 5% since the past 7 days. It points that the effect of third wave is on perpetual decline, he added. 

“At present, there are around 13,000 beds vacant, a number which is unmatched by any other Indian state. Delhi has the infrastructural ability for storage as well as application of the vaccine, and is just waiting for it to be made available. We can say that the third wave in Delhi is fading away, however it is not over yet.”

 “I sincerely thank all the frontline and health workers who have been rigorously active in the course of this pandemic, putting their lives at stake in order to provide service to the citizens. I applaud Delhi’s citizens for their continued support. I request all Delhiites to continue taking all the necessary precautions in order to successfully combat the third wave” Jain added.

Also, more than 2 lakh registrations have come for the first trial of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.

The priority is being given healthcare and frontline workers.

After which the focus will be on the old and then the entire population of Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LNJP Hospital delhi Delhi COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp