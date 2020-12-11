Delhi's LNJP hospital treats over 10,000 COVID-19 patients, Minister congratulates medical team

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a proud moment for the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, the facility has succeeded in successfully treating and discharging more than 10,000 patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar of the LNJP Hospital, 10,145 patients have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative of the deadly virus.

So far, 15,113 patients were admitted to the hospital. Also, more than 500 successful deliveries too place in which the mother was Covid patient. 1,913 patients with dialysis were also given treatment.

“Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10,000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services,” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain said that the positivity rate has been continuously less than 5% since the past 7 days. It points that the effect of third wave is on perpetual decline, he added.

“At present, there are around 13,000 beds vacant, a number which is unmatched by any other Indian state. Delhi has the infrastructural ability for storage as well as application of the vaccine, and is just waiting for it to be made available. We can say that the third wave in Delhi is fading away, however it is not over yet.”

“I sincerely thank all the frontline and health workers who have been rigorously active in the course of this pandemic, putting their lives at stake in order to provide service to the citizens. I applaud Delhi’s citizens for their continued support. I request all Delhiites to continue taking all the necessary precautions in order to successfully combat the third wave” Jain added.

Also, more than 2 lakh registrations have come for the first trial of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.

The priority is being given healthcare and frontline workers.

After which the focus will be on the old and then the entire population of Delhi.