STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers stir at Noida-Delhi border enters eleventh day

Commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the alternative Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid inconvenience.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers eat a meal during their Delhi Chalo protest against new farm law at Delhi-Noida border in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

Farmers eat a meal during their Delhi Chalo protest against new farm law at Delhi-Noida border in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NOIDA: The farmers demonstration against the new farm laws continued at the Noida-Delhi border for the eleventh day, even as a key road linking Uttar Pradesh and the national capital was partially closed for vehicular movement on Friday.

Farmers at the Chilla border are staging a sit-in on one carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road which has been closed, while the other side (Delhi to Noida) remains open for movement, officials said.

Scores of protestors belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border, while those of BKU (Lok Shakti) continued to camp at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

"One carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road is open. People can come from Delhi to Noida, but the traffic movement on the other side continues to remain closed due to the stir," a Noida Traffic Police official said.

Commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the alternative Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid inconvenience, he added.

ALSO READ: Doing most of cleaning at Singhu border, claim protesting farmers

The protestors, belonging chiefly to the Bhanu and Lok Shakti factions of the Bharataiya Kisan Union (BKU), have gathered at the Noida border and want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

There have been multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the protestors and the government but the logjam continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Uttar Pradesh Delhi chalo new farm laws Noida border
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp