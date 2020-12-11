STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Property dealer, friend arrested in connection of murder of two in Delhi

Published: 11th December 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A property dealer and his associate have been arrested in connection with the murder of two men during a fight between both the parties in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and Arman Ali, they said.

According to police, Kumar is a history-sheeter. A total of 23 cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and snatching, among others, have been registered against him at the Shalimar Bagh Police Station. Arman Ali, Sai Hassan and Saddam are the associates of Kumar, who is a property dealer, they said.

The murders took place Wednesday evening in West Kamal Vihar area of Burari. The victims, Anuj (22) and Anand (20), sustained bullet injuries and collapsed during the fight. A case was registered on the complaint of an associate of deceased.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said it was revealed that the complainant along with Anand, Anuj and their associates were present at Janta Vihar Nala, Burari on the day of the incident. Both the accused were arrested from West Kamal Vihar area in North East Delhi.

