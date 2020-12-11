STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Semester exams at Delhi's technical training institutes scraped

The DU Board has issued directions to colleges to promote regular students of III, V, and VII semester on the basis of internal assessment and their previous year’s performance in semester-end exams.

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Given the pandemic, odd semester examinations of technical training institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education (BTE) in Delhi, which was scheduled in February, January and December, have been cancelled.

The order was issued in the eleventh hour just 24-hour before the scheduled exam on December 5 for V and VII semester.  As per the notification, cancelling the odd semester examinations, students having back or compartment in any of the previous semester exams will have to clear the said test whenever it is held in future by the concerned institute. 

“The examinations for the both back and compartment for odd semester 2020 and for even semester  final year/ year or ex-student who are not able to appear in September examinations held in institutions/ polytechnics due to Covid-19 situations will be held at the home institutions of the students and shall be conducted by the principals of the said institutes at their own discretion,” said the notification signed by Dr SL Bhandarkar, controller BSE.

The Board further directed that all institutions and polytechnics to allow exam form fee submission till commencement of the exam as per the institute date sheet. There are about two dozen government-run technical education institutions including Aryabhatt Institute of Technology, Rao Tula Ram College of Technical Education, Pusa Institute of Technology, Ambedkar Polytechnic, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (DITE) and Meera Bai Institute of Technology and 20 private or government aided training centres affiliated with BTE.

The order also said, “No further remuneration shall be paid for paper setting, moderation and translation of question papers to the faculty of institutes for these examinations.” The standard operating procedure (SoP) for conduct of examination will strictly be followed, directed the BTE. 

