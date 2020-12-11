Three Mayors to continue dharna outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house 'democratically'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mayors and other senior leaders of the BJP-led three municipal corporations protested outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, seeking release of funds "due to the civic bodies".

The three mayors have claimed that Rs 13,000 crore in total is due to the North, South and East corporations from the Delhi government.

On Thursday, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain held a joint press conference at the sit-in site and said the protest "will continue democratically so that we can pay salaries to corporation employees on time".

"It is not our personal fight, but a fight for the rights of the corporation employees who provide basic amenities to the Delhiites," the mayors said in a joint statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

Delhi BJP head Naveen Kumar and its spokesperson Harish Khurana were present during the press conference.

Earlier in October, the three mayors had staged a sit-in outside the CM residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines with the same demand.

"On behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal, his minister Satyendar Jain had assured us to release the dues in 10 days, but till date the outstanding money has not been given.

We ended our dharna by believing Minister Satyendar Jain, but the Kejriwal government betrayed us," Prakash alleged.

"This time we will not end the dharna until the corporation gets the money for its its rightful fund," he said.