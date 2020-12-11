STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top official of Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity goes missing

A senior police officer said they are scanning through CCTV footage to identify and ascertain the routes which he might have taken.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A top official of the Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has gone missing, leaving behind a note stating that he was going on his own will, police said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the wife of Nalin Chauhan, deputy director in DIP, said he was unwell due to coronavirus, recovered and returned from hospital on December 5 but was a bit disturbed due to post-COVID stress.

According to the police, Chauhan has been missing since Thursday.

Around 11 am, he left his house and did not carry his mobile phone, they said.

He also left behind a note in his dairy stating that he was going on his own will.

The matter came to light after his wife filed a missing complaint with the police.

A senior police officer said they are also scanning through CCTV footage to identify and ascertain the routes which he might have taken.

In the Facebook post, his wife said Chauhan went missing from near his residence on Thursday morning and he had been unwell since the last month due to COVID-19.

"He had recovered and returned from hospital on December 5. He was a bit disturbed due to post COVID stress," she said in the post.

She further wrote that due to unknown reasons, he stepped out of the campus and has not returned ever since.

"He is not carrying his phone. Its at home. We have filled the missing report at police station," she posted.

