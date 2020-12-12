3 lakh MT of waste processed by EDMC at Ghazipur site, Gambhir lauds efforts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), under whose jurisdiction the Ghazipur landfill site falls, has been able to process 3 lakh metric tons of legacy waste, claimed East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

“Delhi has to decide! Drama or Development? For the first time in 25 yrs, 3 lakh metric tonne legacy waste has been processed at Ghazipur. 50% of remaining 140 lakh will be done by March 2023 & rest by Dec 2024 (sic),” tweeted the cricketer-turned-politician.

EDMC is maintaining a Sanitary Landfill (SLF) near NH-24 which is spread in about 70 acre of land. About 2000-2200 MT of fresh municipal solid waste (MSW) is received daily and about 3000 MT (as an average) of legacy waste is being processed daily. About 3 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste has been processed at SLF Ghazipur dumpsite.

“The garbage at SLF site Ghazipur has attained the height of about 65 meters and there was no space available at ground. EDMC has created space above the garbage at certain locations for installation of trommels. The trommels are being installed after clearing/ processing a stretch of legacy waste and constructing a platform over the legacy waste. Installing the trommels in this way, EDMC has been installed 15 trommels of 300 TPD each at SLF site Ghazipur,” the east Delhi civic body said in a statement.

However, there are many constraints being faced by the civic body. At SLF site there is no space available for stacking of segregated material while seasons like monsoon and winter reduce the efficiency of processing the legacy waste.

“Practical problems like break down of machines and power supply also hampers the progress. EDMC is densely populated and there is no space for filling of this soil like inert material in such a huge quantity. However EDMC is making all out efforts with other agencies and also signed an MoU with NHAI to use this soil like material in their road construction in 2016 but till date no headway achieved,” it added.