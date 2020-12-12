STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP to contest rural polls in Uttar Pradesh next year

This will be first time when a political party that’s not based in the state has decided to contest the panchayat elections.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters

Image of AAP supporters used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to build its support base in rural Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) announced to contest the panchayat polls in the state, scheduled to be held around April next year. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Twitter that Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has been made observer for the panchayat polls while Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and MLA Surendra Kumar have been made co-incharge for UP.

The decision appears to be AAP’s signal to the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath to take it seriously in the 2022 assembly elections, for which the party has already deployed Sanjay Singh to lead its campaign. This will be first time when a political party that’s not based in the state has decided to contest the panchayat elections.

UP has 60,000 village panchayats and elections to these are considered a precursor to the assembly polls. AAP’s decision also indicates its resolve to raise its cadres, network and leadership before the big battle of 2022. Elaborating on the Delhibased party’s plan to expand its footprints in UP, Gautam said.

“Our main focus for the next three months will be to expand our organisational base in UP. By mid next year, a member of AAP will be present in each village. The Delhi model of governance, education and health infrastructure will be publicised among the people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Uttar Pradesh politics
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp