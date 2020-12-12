STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctors sport black ribbons, back protest on ‘Ayurveda surgeons’ 

“We stand with our medical fraternity in this regard and support the strike called by IMA,” it said.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital’s resident doctors wear black ribbons | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Doctors from several hospitals in the national capital, including AIIMS, on Friday sported black ribbons in support of the protest call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the Centre’s move allowing post graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures.

The IMA, which had given the nation-wide call on December 11, has demanded withdrawal of the notification.Doctors at AIIMS, and various Delhi government-run facilities, including LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital performed duties while wearing black armbands and ribbons.

The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS-Delhi, in a statement said, “This step will not only encourage already rampant quackery, but also undermine the safety of the public. We request the government of India to retract this notification immediately”. “We stand with our medical fraternity in this regard and support the strike called by IMA,” it said.

Shivaji Deb Barman, president of FORDA, an apex body of various RDAs in Delhi, said, doctors in Delhi will observe black ribbon protest, but “will not withdraw any services”. The IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday to protest against notification.  

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification to allow legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog  for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to ‘mixopathy’, the IMA has said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp