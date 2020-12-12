STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport department starts online courses for safer roads

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads during peak traffic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Transport Department in collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) has launched two online training programs for engineers and journalists with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The program is aimed to enhance the skills of engineers and other stakeholders in the GNCTD to look at designing streets with a focus on making them safer for all road users, especially pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists who are vulnerable on the streets of Delhi.

 “The partnership will ensure that the participants get an insight into the best practices in road safety from across the world. We are confident that these courses will help enhance their knowledge on road safety to save lives,” Manisha Saxena, Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport) said. 

The transport department along with the BIGRS and World Resources Institute (WRI) has also designed an online self-paced training program, called the Delhi Street Lab. The training will be provided to engineers and officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department and MCDs. 

Dhawal Ashar, Senior Manager, Integrated Transport, WRI India said, “The engineers will be trained by local and international experts in fields of urban design and planning, traffic engineering and road safety. The curriculum has been designed keeping Delhi and its traffic and transportation issues in mind.” The first series will be conducted online. 

The department has also launched online training for journalists called the ‘Fundamentals of Safer Streets’. This training has been created and developed in collaboration with BIGRS partner National Association of City Transportation Officials - Global Designing Cities Initiative (NACTO-GDCI).

Abhimanyu Prakash, Senior Program Manager, NACTO-GDCI said, “Journalists have a crucial role to play in advocating for change, building public support, and communicating to the broader public about evidence-based practices that help save lives.”

