AAP demands CBI probe in alleged MCD 'corruption', to protest outside Amit Shah, Delhi LG residences

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi government ordered an investigation into the alleged scam of Rs 2,400 crore in the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Taking the demand forward, the party MLAs will stage protests outside the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The AAP will stage similar sit-ins like the mayors of MCDs are carrying outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past few days.

AAP MLA and spokesperson Atishi, while demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter, said that the scam amounts to a huge loss for the public exchequer. "AAP demands a CBI inquiry for the loss of Rs 2,500 crores, which was payable by South MCD to North MCD. It is important to take stringent action against leaders in both civic bodies who have received money to propagate this loss," said the lawmaker from Kalkaji.

Earlier, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had ordered an inquiry by the additional chief secretary in the alleged scam. AAP and BJP have been feuding over the municipal corporations for a long time. BJP leaders including three mayors and councillors have been sitting outside the CM’s residence demanding the release of funds due to the municipal bodies.

In a tit-for-tat style, now AAP MLAs and councillors will visit the L-G house and Union Home Minister's residence to demand the CBI inquiry into the matter. They will sit outside their residences till a CBI inquiry is ordered.

"The way the Delhi Police has allowed BJP councillors to sit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the L-G's and Home Minister's residence at 11 am tomorrow, that too along with providing us with full protection," Atishi added.

Atishi and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also wrote to Delhi Police asking its permission to hold peaceful demonstrations outside the residences of LG Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah respectively.