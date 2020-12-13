STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP demands CBI probe in alleged MCD 'corruption', to protest outside Amit Shah, Delhi LG residences

The AAP demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-led North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations.

Published: 13th December 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After Delhi government ordered an investigation into the alleged scam of Rs 2,400 crore in the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. 

Taking the demand forward, the party MLAs will stage protests outside the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The AAP will stage similar sit-ins like the mayors of MCDs are carrying outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past few days.

AAP MLA and spokesperson Atishi, while demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter, said that the scam amounts to a huge loss for the public exchequer. "AAP demands a CBI inquiry for the loss of Rs 2,500 crores, which was payable by South MCD to North MCD. It is important to take stringent action against leaders in both civic bodies who have received money to propagate this loss," said the lawmaker from Kalkaji.

Earlier, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had ordered an inquiry by the additional chief secretary in the alleged scam. AAP and BJP have been feuding over the municipal corporations for a long time. BJP leaders including three mayors and councillors have been sitting outside the CM’s residence demanding the release of funds due to the municipal bodies.  

In a tit-for-tat style, now AAP MLAs and councillors will visit the L-G house and Union Home Minister's residence to demand the CBI inquiry into the matter. They will sit outside their residences till a CBI inquiry is ordered. 

"The way the Delhi Police has allowed BJP councillors to sit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the L-G's and Home Minister's residence at 11 am tomorrow, that too along with providing us with full protection," Atishi added.

Atishi and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also wrote to Delhi Police asking its permission to hold peaceful demonstrations outside the residences of LG Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah respectively.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI MCD Anil Baijal Amit Shah AAP
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp