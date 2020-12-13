Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia promises free power, water if AAP wins majority in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is visiting Uttarakhand to get the party ready for the 2022 state assembly elections has promised free electricity and water to the people of Uttarakhand if Aam Admi Party wins the majority.

He also attacked the BJP and Congress while speaking to party workers in Haldwani of Nainital district on Saturday.

"Congress and the BJP have done nothing for the hill and people of Uttarakhand. Corruption, lies and secure is tehri only business. We will make things better like we did in Delhi," said Sisodia in Haldwani.

On Saturday, the deputy CM of Delhi in his 'Devbhoomi ki baat, Manish Sisodia ke saath' had said that AAP provides real 'Raam Rajya' instead of 'Sting Government' referring to 2016 sting of the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Earlier, animated by the landslide victory in Delhi's state assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) in March this year announced a new Uttarakhand state unit with an eye on the 2022 state assembly elections.

The party had also launched a membership campaign through a miss call to make members.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Uttarakhand assembly elections in February 2022 will be fought and won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issues of improved education, healthcare and employment.

After the 2014 general elections, it will be the first time the party will contest elections in the hill state.

The party fielded candidates on all five Lok Sabha constituencies but failed to win any single of those.

Following the electoral disaster after 2014, the party decided not to contest 2017 state assembly elections in which BJP scored a landslide victory. In year 2018, it fielded a transgender candidate Rajni Rawat for the mayoral post of Dehradun who stood a distant third behind BJP and Congress’s candidate