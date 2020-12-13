STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia promises free power, water if AAP wins majority in Uttarakhand

He also attacked the BJP and Congress while speaking to party workers in Haldwani of Nainital district on Saturday.  

Published: 13th December 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is visiting Uttarakhand to get the party ready for the 2022 state assembly elections has promised free electricity and water to the people of Uttarakhand if Aam Admi Party wins the majority. 

He also attacked the BJP and Congress while speaking to party workers in Haldwani of Nainital district on Saturday.  

"Congress and the BJP have done nothing for the hill and people of Uttarakhand. Corruption, lies and secure is tehri only business. We will make things better like we did in Delhi," said Sisodia in Haldwani.

On Saturday, the deputy CM of Delhi in his 'Devbhoomi ki baat, Manish Sisodia ke saath' had said that AAP  provides real 'Raam Rajya' instead of 'Sting Government' referring to 2016 sting of the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat.  

Earlier, animated by the landslide victory in Delhi's state assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) in March this year announced a new Uttarakhand state unit with an eye on the 2022 state assembly elections. 

The party had also launched a membership campaign through a miss call to make members.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Uttarakhand assembly elections in February 2022 will be fought and won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issues of improved education, healthcare and employment.

After the 2014 general elections, it will be the first time the party will contest elections in the hill state.

The party fielded candidates on all five Lok Sabha constituencies but failed to win any single of those.

Following the electoral disaster after 2014, the party decided not to contest 2017 state assembly elections in which BJP scored a landslide victory. In year 2018, it fielded a transgender candidate Rajni Rawat for the mayoral post of Dehradun who stood a distant third behind BJP and Congress’s candidate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Uttarakhand Dehradun
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp