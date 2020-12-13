STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University student dupes senior citizen of Rs 2.38 lakh; spends money on clothes, parties

In November 2019, the victim had received a new Debit Card and had taken help from the accused in generating the ATM pin.

Published: 13th December 2020 12:40 PM

money fraud

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old Delhi University student for duping Rs 2.38 lakh from a senior citizen living in her neighbourhood for purchasing fancy expensive clothes, food, recharge and partying with friends. The accused Swati (name changed), is resident of Nehru Nagar in Timar Pur and a student in DU's School of Open Learning. 

The complaint was filed by the victim's son. While checking his mother's saving account, he found out that there was no money. He contacted the bank and was informed that Rs 2,38,000 were deducted from his mother's account between November 2019 and March 2020. 

Following his complaint, a case was registered under cybercrime cell of North district. "During the investigation, it was revealed that both the victim and accused were neighbours and the elderly lady sought help from the accused in money transaction and mobile management."

In November, the victim received a new Debit Card and took help from the accused in generating the ATM pin.

Swati used the opportunity to add the lady’s card details to her Paytm. She used it access the OTP through the victim’s phone. "After using OTP, the accused used to delete the OTP message and amount deduction message from the mobile phone of the victim. She spent the money on buying clothes, food and recharge. Accused is pursuing BA Program from SOL," said DCP North, Anto Alphonse.

TAGS
Delhi University Delhi Police Delhi bank fraud Delhi student fraud
