Farmers march to Delhi as protests intensify, Delhi-Jaipur Highway jammed

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Delhi-Jaipur Highway was blocked on Sunday afternoon at Rajasthan-Haryana border by farmers who have intensified their agitation against Centre's farm laws.

Various farmers' orgnisations from Rajasthan and Haryana started the agitation on the call of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and had started gathering at Shahjahanpur town near the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

The farmers from both states had gathered in Shajahanpur on Sunday morning to discuss their next plan of action.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana.

The move by farmers' union to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway comes amid protests by thousands for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan also reached the protest venue.

He said, "today the farmers of Rajasthan along with Haryana will walk to Delhi, if allowed otherwise we will sit and protest wherever we can.

This issue is now of PM Modi's ego. The farmer doesn't want the new bill but it is being forced on them. PM should talk to himself whether his own ego is bigger than the pain of crores of farmers of the country."

According to the information, over 100 farmer organizations work together to form a common strategy.

NDA ally MP from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission if farmers are concerned.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Saturday organized in Kotputli on behalf of RLP, Beniwal alleged that the Central Government did not discuss with anyone while bringing this law.

He said, "When all three bills were brought, it wasn't discussed with anyone. We are also a part of the NDA, we are also sons of farmers, they should have talked to us about it.

Don't know who drafted the bill, brought it and then immediately got it passed. If the Prime Minister is concerned about the farmer, then he should apply the Swaminathan Commission report in the country. "

Agitators also got Manoharpur toll free in Jaipur district. Farmers staged a protest on Saturday and did not allow the toll to be collected.

Earlier, under the leadership of RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, many farmers of the state held a meeting in Kotputli.

Beniwal said that the farmer of the country have woken up. But for the moment, Hanuman Beniwal has deffered Delhi March for 7 days on Amit Shah's proposal for talk.

"RLP is demanding that Farm laws be taken back if not then 2 lakh farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi next week." Added Beniwal.