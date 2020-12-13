Using Ayurveda, Delhi's Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved hospital treats over 2,000 COVID patients

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Using Ayurvedic methods, the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan hospital, an autonomous Ayurvedic medical college and hospital under the Delhi government, has successfully treated more than 2,000 patients of the novel coronavirus.

The hospital which is following the Ayurvedic protocol to treat the patients has not registered a single death owing to the virus so far. "We have not registered any deaths due to the virus. More than 2,000 patients have been admitted hereof which around 210 were referred to other hospitals because of the severity of health issues. Apart from them, all patients were discharged from the hospital healthy. So, we have a success rate of more than 90 per cent," said Dr Bharat Bhoyar, Medical Superintendent of the hospital located in Najafgarh.

On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to applaud the efforts of the doctors and staff at the hospital."Congratulations to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan for successfully catering to 2,000 COVID patients with pure Ayurvedic treatment. It is the first Indian Ayurvedic hospital which has treated COVID patients from ages one month to 106 years. I applaud the team and staff," he tweeted.

Dr Bhoyar said that the patients admitted in the hospital were treated with kadha, turmeric milk and medicines based on Ayurveda such as Samshamani Vati & Amalaki Churna and no allopath medicines or drugs were used.

"Many patients who came also had co-morbid conditions and the treatment was given accordingly. The patients were given treatment for approximately 10 days. We observed that the fever recedes in three-four days. We had patients ageing from one month to even senior citizens including one who was above 100 years," he said.

While it was challenging for the hospital and the staff to cope up with the pressure at first, Dr Bhoyar said stated that they got immense support from the Delhi government. The health minister had earlier expressed his opinion on Ayurveda saying that it is not just a medical system, but a holistic approach in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, to thoughts.