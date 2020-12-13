STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Using Ayurveda, Delhi's Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved hospital treats over 2,000 COVID patients

The hospital which is following the Ayurvedic protocol to treat the patients has not registered a single death owing to the virus so far.  

Published: 13th December 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (Photo| Special Arrangment)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Using Ayurvedic methods, the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan hospital, an autonomous Ayurvedic medical college and hospital under the Delhi government, has successfully treated more than 2,000 patients of the novel coronavirus.

The hospital which is following the Ayurvedic protocol to treat the patients has not registered a single death owing to the virus so far. "We have not registered any deaths due to the virus. More than 2,000 patients have been admitted hereof which around 210 were referred to other hospitals because of the severity of health issues. Apart from them, all patients were discharged from the hospital healthy. So, we have a success rate of more than 90 per cent," said Dr Bharat Bhoyar, Medical Superintendent of the hospital located in Najafgarh.

On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to applaud the efforts of the doctors and staff at the hospital."Congratulations to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan for successfully catering to 2,000 COVID patients with pure Ayurvedic treatment. It is the first Indian Ayurvedic hospital which has treated COVID patients from ages one month to 106 years. I applaud the team and staff," he tweeted.

Dr Bhoyar said that the patients admitted in the hospital were treated with kadha, turmeric milk and medicines based on Ayurveda such as Samshamani Vati & Amalaki Churna and no allopath medicines or drugs were used.

"Many patients who came also had co-morbid conditions and the treatment was given accordingly. The patients were given treatment for approximately 10 days. We observed that the fever recedes in three-four days. We had patients ageing from one month to even senior citizens including one who was above 100 years," he said.

While it was challenging for the hospital and the staff to cope up with the pressure at first, Dr Bhoyar said stated that they got immense support from the Delhi government. The health minister had earlier expressed his opinion on Ayurveda saying that it is not just a medical system, but a holistic approach in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, to thoughts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan Ayurveda Ayurveda hospitals
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp