Farmers' stir: Several Delhi border points closed, police ask motorists to take alternative routes

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre's new agri laws.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed.

Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH-44."

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders," it tweeted.

On Monday, farmer leaders observed day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws.

