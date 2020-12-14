STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fast wherever you are, Delhi CM Kejriwal tells people to back farmers

Apart from Kejriwal, Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at party office.

Published: 14th December 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a day-long hunger strike to support farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a day-long hunger strike to support farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end.

Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday.

Farmer leaders are observing a day-long hunger strike as part of their protest against the three new farm laws.

The chief minister also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," Kejriwal tweeted.

ALSO READ: Won't observe fast as decided by other unions, says BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members.

"The Anndaata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread.

"In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office," Sisodia tweeted.

Apart from Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Hunger strike farmers protest New Farm Laws delhi app BJP MSP
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp