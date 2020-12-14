STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD protest: Mayors start 'running offices' from streets outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence

During the meetings, the three Mayors reviewed ongoing development projects in the city and also cleared several pending files. 

Published: 14th December 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mayors stage protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Mayors stage protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three mayors of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations on Monday held meetings with civic body officials on the pavement outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, where they have been staging a sit-in for a week. 

During the meetings, they reviewed ongoing development projects in the city and also cleared several pending files. 

Several other BJP councilors holding different positions in three municipal bodies also participated in the meetings. 

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, who cleared 24 files, said that he had directed the education department not to put elderly employees and those having ailments such as diabetes and heart problems on corona duty. 

He also directed officials to increase property tax collection.

South Delhi mayor Anamika also reviewed the works completed in the last one week. East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain discussed the issue related to Ghazipur landfill site and efforts being taken by the Corporation to mitigate air pollution.

The BJP leaders have been protesting against the alleged non disbursal of funds by Delhi government to Municipal Corporations. 

Virendra Sachdeva, vice president of Delhi BJP, said that mayors had shown their dedication and commitment towards the people of Delhi by working from the pavement under adverse conditions. 

“Municipal Corporations are associated with the daily requirement of common men. Municipal leaders interact with people on a daily basis. So, this arrangement can’t be stopped therefore mayors worked from the footpath. The Corporations need funds to perform its duty efficiently. Kejriwal must release money to the Corporations so that Corona warriors, who have been working tirelessly for nine months, can get their due salary. Majority of them haven’t been paid for months,” he said. 

A delegation of women wing of Delhi BJP on Monday met National Commission for Women (NCW) president Rekha Sharma to lodge complaints against Kejriwal, said Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha.

The women councilor of the party on Sunday had alleged that the CM had ordered installation of cameras outside his residence, where they are sitting on dharna with their party colleagues, which breach violates their privacy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD protest Delhi Mayors Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp