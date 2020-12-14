MCD protest: Mayors start 'running offices' from streets outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three mayors of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations on Monday held meetings with civic body officials on the pavement outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, where they have been staging a sit-in for a week.

During the meetings, they reviewed ongoing development projects in the city and also cleared several pending files.

Several other BJP councilors holding different positions in three municipal bodies also participated in the meetings.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, who cleared 24 files, said that he had directed the education department not to put elderly employees and those having ailments such as diabetes and heart problems on corona duty.

He also directed officials to increase property tax collection.

South Delhi mayor Anamika also reviewed the works completed in the last one week. East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain discussed the issue related to Ghazipur landfill site and efforts being taken by the Corporation to mitigate air pollution.

The BJP leaders have been protesting against the alleged non disbursal of funds by Delhi government to Municipal Corporations.

Virendra Sachdeva, vice president of Delhi BJP, said that mayors had shown their dedication and commitment towards the people of Delhi by working from the pavement under adverse conditions.

“Municipal Corporations are associated with the daily requirement of common men. Municipal leaders interact with people on a daily basis. So, this arrangement can’t be stopped therefore mayors worked from the footpath. The Corporations need funds to perform its duty efficiently. Kejriwal must release money to the Corporations so that Corona warriors, who have been working tirelessly for nine months, can get their due salary. Majority of them haven’t been paid for months,” he said.

A delegation of women wing of Delhi BJP on Monday met National Commission for Women (NCW) president Rekha Sharma to lodge complaints against Kejriwal, said Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha.

The women councilor of the party on Sunday had alleged that the CM had ordered installation of cameras outside his residence, where they are sitting on dharna with their party colleagues, which breach violates their privacy.