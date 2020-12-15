'Anomalies' on driving test tracks to be cleared soon in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a significant number of driving licence seekers failing to clear ‘stringent’ driving tests on automated tracks, the transport department has started looking solutions to rectify ‘anomalies’, which make the process arduous. According to senior officials of the department, two segments — reverse in S formation and parallel parking — on automated test tracks (ATTs) are tough, which lead to a high number of rejections.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said he is aware of the concern and the department is working on to fix the issue. “We will be having a meeting soon to bring necessary changes in the system,” said the minister.

The first ATT in the national capital was introduced at Sarai Kale Khan Regional Transport Office (RTO) in February 2018.

A test track comprises six sections – 8 formations (driving in a corridor built in the shape of digit eight), overtaking, halting at a traffic junction, stopping at the ramp and moving forward without it rolling back including S formation in 120 seconds and parallel parking in 90 seconds. Most applicants fail in the last two sections.

The process is fully computerised and sensor-driven. At present, nine out of 13 RTOs are equipped with automated test tracks. Officials said that the process for building ATTs at remaining offices will be completed by February. The rise in fail percentage due to the complexity of test tracks is also causing pendency at RTOs.

“Due to pendency, there is a long waiting list and one get an appointment after about four weeks. To seek appointment for a retest, the applicant has to deposit fees again, which is also an issue. Due to fear of rejection, many go to other states and get the license after which they apply for address change in Delhi,” said an official.

The department recently directed license issuing authority and motor licensing officers (MLOs) to exercise caution while dealing with address change requests.“In case, the submission for address change in a licence issued by another state— not older than 12 months—appears genuine, it can be done with prior approval of deputy commissioner (operations). If the license is older than 12 months, the application can be approved or disposed of by the concerned authority,” said the official.