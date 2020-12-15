STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Daughters being brutally assaulted every day, fight not over yet: Nirbhaya's father

On the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, referred to as Nirbhaya, was raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the hanging of their daughter's rapists in New Delhi on Friday

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the hanging of their daughter's rapists in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Nirbhaya rape and murder case may have seen a decision but that has not been a deterrent to the number of crimes against women on the streets of the country, according to Nirbhaya's father.

On the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, referred to as Nirbhaya, was raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Four of the six were convicted and hanged on March 20 this year.

One of them, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case and another, a juvenile, was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

Nirbhaya's father, who joined an online petition which was started by NGOs Save the Children and Yuva to mark the eighth anniversary of the gruesome gangrape case, said that "the fight is not over yet".

"You have probably never heard from me. Today, I felt it was necessary for you to hear my voice. My name is Badrinath Singh. But since the night of 16th December, 2012, I am known as 'Nirbhaya's father'. This is how I will be known for the rest of my life," he said in a statement.

Eight years ago when, "my daughter was snatched away from us in the most brutal way, crowds led by women came out on the streets" and they made "my family's fight their fight for justice", he said.

"I thought this case would change us as a country for good. But when I turn on the news, there is a new case of another daughter being brutally assaulted every day. Nothing has changed," Nirbhaya's father said.

While laws and systems help, a permanent change will only come when people's collective mindset changes, he said, adding that men must stop being mute spectators while women face abuse online and on the ground.

"Therefore, I invite every boy and man to become an ally, an active supporter in the fight for women's safety," he said.

"If you see a woman being trolled and threatened with rape on social media, speak up and report it. If you notice this happening in your surroundings, stand up with her," he said.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am on March 20 for the savage assault on the 23-year-old woman who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

After raping and brutalising the woman, they dumped her on the road and left for dead on the cold winter night.

Her friend who was with her was also severely beaten and thrown out along with her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirbhaya Save the Children and Yuva
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp