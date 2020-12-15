Delhi BJP to start four-day campaign to drum up support for new farm laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP will launch a four-day campaign from Tuesday to drum up support in favour of the three farm laws.

​The farmers in Delhi will be apprised of the features of the “historical” agricultural reform laws and clear misconceptions spread by the opposition parties regarding these laws, during the campaign, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Bidhuri will be the head of the campaign while party’s Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat will be the co-head, the party said.

A total of 16 major conferences will be organised along with several chaupal meetings among the farmers. Several national and Delhi BJP leaders will address these conferences, he said.

It has been made clear by the government that the minimum support price will continue, the mandis will be expanded and in case of any dispute with the contractor, the option of going to the courts will be open, he added.

Bidhuri said the protesting farmers should withdraw their agitation and return to their homes once the government has resolved all their doubts.

(With PTI inputs)