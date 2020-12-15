STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'End strike or face IPC': Centre to Delhi AIIMS nurses

Centre warned nurses that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under Disaster Management Act with the Indian Penal Code and action will be taken accordingly.

Members of AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi sit on an indefinite strike over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission in New Delhi

Members of AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi sit on an indefinite strike over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry on Monday intervened in the indefinite strike called by AIIMS nurses asking them to strictly comply with the High Court judgement. 

It warned them that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under Disaster Management Act with the Indian Penal Code and action will be taken accordingly.

“The Code of Conduct, inter alia, provides that there should be no cessation of work for any reason whatsoever or the aiding, or abetting of such disruption or cessation. Sincere attempts were being made to dissuade the Union from resorting to strike, especially when the Government is dealing with national priority of effectively tackling Covid-19 pandemic,” read the order by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, H&FW.

The AIIMS Nurses Union went on an indefinite strike from Monday over their long pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments, even as AIIMS director appealed them to call off their agitation and return to work. 

The Union wrote a letter to the AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria demanding redressal of their grievances.

Director released a video message saying he was proud of the work being done by the healthcare workers in the time of pandemic urging them to rejoin duties. “The nurses’ union had put in 23 demands. Almost all the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and the government,” Guleria said.

Interns and final year students from B.Sc Nursing & M.Sc Nursing students are being considered to be deployed in duty. While OPD services will function, some curtailments can be there as per availability of resident doctors and faculty by respective departments.

