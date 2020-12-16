'Not running away from negotiations': Farmers warn to fully block Delhi-Noida route

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hardening their stance on the three new farm laws, farmers leaders on Tuesday said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leaders asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are “determined” to win it no matter what.

“The government is saying they would not repeal these three laws, we are saying we will make you do itThe fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what,” said farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal.

“We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to listen to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals, we have already rejected the proposal given by the government and will send our written response by tomorrow,” he added.

Another farmer leader Yudhvir Singh said that the more days protesting farmers stay put at Delhi border points, their protest will intensify further, and added that the government is wrong if it thinks otherwise.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed on Tuesday that the Chilla Border, which connects Delhi and Noida, was open for traffic from both sides now.

“Chilla Border both carriageways are open for traffic now,” it tweeted on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points remained closed on Tuesday for in the wake of farmers’ protests.

“Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders,” it tweeted.

Police said Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders were closed, and commuters were advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Outer Ring Road and NH-44 can be avoided, the tweet said.

BJP holds Kisan Mahapanchayat

Senior Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday asserted that the Centre’s three farm laws are an important step towards improving the lives of the country’s farmers. Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, they interacted with the farmers to remove misconceptions related to the laws. The event was part of a four-day campaign to drum up support for the legislations.

‘Khaps’ to reach CITY on December 17

A number of “khaps” in UP’s Muzaffarnagar have extended support to the farmers’ agitation against the new agri laws and will join the ongoing protests at Delhi’s border points on 17 December, reports PTI.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of “khaps” (caste councils) held on Monday at Shoram village in the Shahpur police station area here, Subhash Balyan, secretary of All Khap council, said.

(With PTI inputs)