STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Not running away from negotiations': Farmers warn to fully block Delhi-Noida route

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leaders asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are 'determined' to win it no matter what.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Young farmers play volleyball on a deserted NH 24 at the Ghazipur border during their protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hardening their stance on the three new farm laws, farmers leaders on Tuesday said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands. 

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leaders asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are “determined” to win it no matter what.

“The government is saying they would not repeal these three laws, we are saying we will make you do itThe fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what,” said farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal.

“We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to listen to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals, we have already rejected the proposal given by the government and will send our written response by tomorrow,” he added. 

Another farmer leader Yudhvir Singh said that the more days protesting farmers stay put at Delhi border points, their protest will intensify further, and added that the government is wrong if it thinks otherwise.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed on Tuesday that the Chilla Border, which connects Delhi and Noida, was open for traffic from both sides now. 

“Chilla Border both carriageways are open for traffic now,” it tweeted on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points remained closed on Tuesday for in the wake of farmers’ protests.

“Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders,” it tweeted.

Police said Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders were closed, and commuters were advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Outer Ring Road and NH-44 can be avoided, the tweet said.

BJP holds Kisan Mahapanchayat

Senior Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday asserted that the Centre’s three farm laws are an important step towards improving the lives of the country’s farmers. Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, they interacted with the farmers to remove misconceptions related to the laws. The event was part of a four-day campaign to drum up support for the legislations.

‘Khaps’ to reach CITY on December 17

A number of “khaps” in UP’s Muzaffarnagar have extended support to the farmers’ agitation against the new agri laws and will join the ongoing protests at Delhi’s border points on 17 December, reports PTI. 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of “khaps” (caste councils) held on Monday at Shoram village in the Shahpur police station area here, Subhash Balyan, secretary of All Khap council, said.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farmers Protest Farmers Protest at Delhi Border
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp