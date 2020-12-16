STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2.4 crore civic scam: Delhi government calls special Assembly session

The AAP has also accused a BJP leader of 'threatening' sanitation workers to join their stir outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government has called a one-day special session of the Assembly on Thursday to discuss alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday, “A special session of Delhi Assembly on misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore in MCD will be held on Thursday.” 

Laders of the ruling AAP have sharpened attack on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over the alleged misappropriation of funds ahead of civic polls due in 2022.

The BJP has rubbished the allegation and said there was no corruption or manipulation in settling of dues between two government bodies as reportedly done by North and South Delhi municipal corporations.

The AAP has also accused a BJP leader of ‘threatening’ sanitation workers to join their stir outside CM residence.

“In their attention-seeking strategy, the Delhi BJP has stooped down to a very dirty political stunt. Yesterday a top leader of the BJP met the representatives of the Safai Karamchari union of Delhi and threatened them. The BJP has told the safai karamcharis that if they do not join the protest of the mayors and sit outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister then the BJP-ruled MCD will not clear their due salary,” alleged party spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj. 

Meanwhile, Mayors of the BJP-led three municipal corporations on Monday started ‘running their offices’from the streetsides outside the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, as they continued their protest to demand release of funds ‘due to the civic bodies’.

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its eighth day as they refused to budge. 

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said files are being brought to him by officials for signing, adding that the ‘camp office’ began at 11.30 AM on Monday.Posters bearing “Mayor of NDMC’, are also seen during the protest.

