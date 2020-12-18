STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP accuses AAP for supporting farmers' protest 'just for votes' in Punjab polls

The BJP accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of supporting the farmers’ agitation only to win votes in the Punjab assembly polls. 

Published: 18th December 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers protest against AAP govt at Vidhan Sabha. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Delhi assembly on Thursday over its track record when it comes to welfare of farmers. 

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing on the promise of implementing Swaminathan Commission report and other issues. 

BJP also raised the matter of the three mayors protesting outside the residence of the chief minister.

“Why didn’t you implement the Swaminathan Commission report in Delhi despite making the announcement? Why didn’t the Delhi government purchase wheat at the rate of Rs 2,616 per quintal and Rs 2,737 per quintal?” Bidhuri asked in during the one-day assembly session. 

Defending the Centre’s new farm laws, Bidhuri said that these laws will bring prosperity for the farmers.  

“The new agricultural reforms laws will increase the use of new techniques. Farmers’ income will increase and employment opportunities will also increase in the agriculture sector. Farmers in Delhi get the most expensive electricity. Why they are not allowed to install tubewells and why the Kejriwal government did not increase the compensation of farmers’ land during their 6-year tenure?” the BJP MLA added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht raised the issue of three mayors of civic bodies sitting outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  

“The three mayors are protesting outside CM’s residence for many days but he does not have the time to listen to their demands. All this so called fight for farmers is just to garner votes in the Punjab assembly elections,” said the BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar.

