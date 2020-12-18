STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Culture ministry panel locates exact burial site of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh

A member of the panel said it had ‘almost’ reached a conclusion that the final resting place of Dara Shikoh is between the graves of Prince Daniyal and Prince Murad, Emperor Akbar’s sons.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dara Shikoh

Mughal prince Dara Shikoh and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A seven-member committee set up by the Centre to identify the grave of ill-fated Mughal prince Dara Shikoh has located his ‘exact’ burial place inside Humayun’s Tomb. 

A member of the panel said it had ‘almost’ reached a conclusion that the final resting place of Dara Shikoh is between the graves of Prince Daniyal and Prince Murad, Emperor Akbar’s sons.

“After examining available evidence and research done by an engineer working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the spot in question has almost been identified. It is between the graves of Prince Daniyal and Prince Murad. Till now, it was believed that Shikoh’s tomb was on a platform. Kumar has done extensive research to pinpoint the grave. We will soon present our final detailed report to the ministry,” said the member.

The panel headed by TJ Alone, Director (Monuments) at ASI was set up by the Culture Ministry in February and has submitted its preliminary report. On Thursday, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that after submission of the final report, the controversy related to Dara Shikoh’s grave would hopefully end. 

“In the next 7-10 days, the committee will hold its final meeting after which the government may be able to announce which grave is of Dara Shikoh,” said Patel.

The minister was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Abdur Rahim Khan-E-Khana’s mausoleum, which was restored by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in association with InterGlobe Foundation. 

Nearly 3,000 craftsmen were pressed into the service to restore the grandeur of Rahim’s tomb. Patel also announced that the under-construction museum at Humayun’s Tomb will also be named after Shikoh.

“Some personalities are lost in the historical records. Dara Shikoh translated Upanishads. No religious leaders went to the western world. It was Dara Shikoh, who presented Upnishads to them,” he added. 

The eldest son of Shah Jahan, Shikoh was killed in 1659 by his brother Aurangzeb during the war of succession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dara Shikoh Humayun’s Tomb Aurangzeb Mughal Prince Mughal Empire
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp