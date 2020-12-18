STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New Chandni Chowk road to be opened on December 31: Delhi government tells HC

The Delhi government and various local bodies told a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that most of the work related to the pedestrianisation of the stretch has been completed. 

Published: 18th December 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Work related to pedestrianisation of the stretch is almost done. (File Photo)

Work related to pedestrianisation of the stretch is almost done. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The stretch of road between the Red Fort intersection and the Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk will be inaugurated on December 31 following its pedestrianisation, AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday. 

The Delhi government and various local bodies told a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that most of the work related to the pedestrianisation of the stretch has been completed. 

The road will be opened after completion of the remaining work including the joining of some intersections with the main road, installation of CCTVs and street lights on certain stretches and development of pavements. 

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on the basis of news reports that the project has been derailed. Taking note of the status reports submitted by various local authorities, the bench listed the matter for January 18, 2021.

The bench had on October 8 taken suo motu notice of the “pathetic condition of the area” based on photographs in news reports, and directed the high court registry to register a petition in public interest. 

The high court had decided to initiate a PIL for remedying at the earliest the “complete apathy and mismanagement on the part of the authorities and the stakeholders”.

The news reports had claimed that the project of pedestrianisation of the stretch of road between the Red Fort intersection and Fatehpuri Masjid at Chandni Chowk has been derailed. 

The court had noted that the photographs accompanying the news articles indicated that stones and garbage were strewn all over the pathway, bollards were broken and the footpath dug up. 

​It had noted that the pedestrianisation of the stretch was a part of the prestigious project of redevelopment of the entire Chandni Chowk area.  

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC Red Fort Chandni Chowk
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp