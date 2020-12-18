STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rahim's Tomb: A monument of love restored to life in Delhi

Five years and 1.75 lakh man-days later, the first Mughal tomb built for a woman has been restored to its past glory.
 

Published: 18th December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A picture of the Rahim tomb in a shambles before restoration juxtaposed with the restored structure in the backdrop.

A picture of the Rahim tomb in a shambles before restoration juxtaposed with the restored structure in the backdrop. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Rahiman Dhaga Prem Ka, Mat Todo Chatkaye, Tute Pe Phir Na Jure, Jure Gaanth Paree Jaay.
(Says Rahim do not snap ever the thread of love, once broken, it does not unite, if it does, knots appear.)

Many of you might have studied this doha (couplet) by Rahim in school. But only history buffs would know that Abdul Rahim Khan-i-Khanan was one of the Navratnas (nine gems) in Akbar’s court, and had built a tomb in the memory of the love of his life, his wife Mah Banu near Humayun’s Tomb in Nizamuddin East in 1598. It was the first monument of love and was built 50 years before the Taj Mahal. 

Known as Rahim’s Tomb, the mausoleum stood in ruins with a risk of collapse until 2014, when the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in partnership with InterGlobe Foundation and the Archaeological Survey of India – began their conservation efforts. 

The work got completed recently and the tomb was thrown open to the public on the 464th birth anniversary of Rahim on Thursday, December 17.  

AKTC CEO Ratish Nanda says, “We are doing restoration work in the Nizamuddin area. Here, we had to strengthen the entire foundation, without which this building would not have stood. In a nutshell, we did emergency conservation.” 

Was a quarry in the 18th century 

Similar to the Humayun’s Tomb in appearance, this tomb’s dome had been largely removed and even the canopies had fallen. 

“We did exhaustive archival research, but all our evidence was at the site itself. The marble was removed from here in the 18th century, and we had to put back some of it to stabilise the base of the dome and to indicate what its original finish was,” adds Nanda. 

Some elements went already missing before conservation could begin as the building was used as a quarry between the 18th to 20th century. Mostly the structure has been restored using marble and laal patthar (red sandstone), and The vaults and parapet were reconstructed using Delhi quartzite and red sandstone.

1.75 lakh man-days generated

Nanda says, “We used local craftsmen, local building traditions and local employment. Sadly, there are no craftsmen from Delhi. Since laal patthar is available in Dholpur, Rajasthan, men were called from there and for the marble, craftsmen were brought in from Makrana.” 

It took 1,75,000 man-days of work to restore the grandeur of the tomb. 

Geometrical and floral patterns

The principal chamber (main hall) on the first floor is largely original, adorning floral and geometrical carvings done in cement, plaster, and layers of paint. First repairs of the tomb were done when Lord Curzon took over the ASI in the 20th century. 

“Back then, cement was the modern material used across all heritage sites. Only in the late 20th century we realised that cement eats up the original lime plaster. It was painstaking cleaning work as 80-85 per cent of it is original,” says Nanda. 

Rahim’s love for water

Rahim patronised the construction of canals, tanks, enclosed gardens in Agra, Lahore, Delhi and Burhanpur, among other Indian cities. To the rear of the main hall are three water structures at a height of six metres from the ground. 

Conservation architect with AKTC Ujwala Menon says, “We did a whole study to find out how did he lift the water, but did not find enough evidence to recreate it. So we restored these structures as it is.” 

They found that the tanks would have also interacted with the gardens around the tomb. “What is now called the Barapullah Nallah, was the tributary of Yamuna.

The tomb was built along the river. We found a terracotta pipe that went straight into the foundation, which also indicates that he had planned the water system, even before he had executed the building. But going deep would have weakened the foundation,” adds Menon. 

The main hall has the sarcophagi of Banu and Rahim, who was placed at the tomb in 1627. But the real graves are on the ground floor, below the sarcophagi. The main crypt is in the centre with four crypts around it. Only the main hall and crypt is open to the public, the four crypts are not. Menon concludes, “Rahim probably intended this to be a family mausoleum, and these chambers would have been for his family members.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahim’s Tomb Rahim
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp