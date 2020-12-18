STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP minister tweeted old, 'edited' news clips on poor condition of Delhi government schools: Sisodia

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said the education model of Delhi cannot be challenged through falsehood and lies.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had tweeted old and "edited" news clips on poor condition of government schools in the national capital in a bid to spread "negative" news.

"There will be an open debate on the Yogi model versus Kejriwal model of education in Lucknow on December 22. It will be a healthy and meaningful debate for our democracy with crores of children of UP and the country benefiting from it," he said, referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh had tweeted four purported news clips on poor condition of Delhi government schools, and said before inviting for a debate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should improve the condition of their schools.

He had tagged Sisodia and Kejriwal in the tweet.

Sisodia said Singh tweeting old photographs of Delhi schools was a ridiculous move, and went on to debunk the claims one by one.

"When AAP announced it will be contesting the UP elections, it rattled the BJP minister. But when he could not find any negative news about government schools in Delhi, he resorted to sharing fake news," Sisodia said.

